Troy Baseball receives commitment from All-Conference pitcher Published 11:25 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

On Tuesday, Wittenberg University left-handed pitcher Michael Osmond announced that he would be transferring to Troy University for his senior season.

Osmond had a career season in 2023 for the Division III Wittenberg Tigers, breaking the school-record for strikeouts in a season with 78. He also earned First-Team All-NCAC honors as he boasted a 3.57 ERA with a 6-2 record on the mound along with one save. In his college career, Osmond has earned 131 strikeouts in 121 innings pitched with an 8-7 record and one save.

Osmond was a star pitcher at Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, before starting his college career. He earned All-Conference honors on his 2018 State Championship team. During the summers, Osmond plays for the Asheboro Zookeepers in the Coastal Plain League during collegiate summer baseball. Last summer, he struck out 40 batters in 44 and 1/3 innings pitched for the Zookeepers.

Osmond is the second graduate transfer to announce their decision to transfer to Troy send the end of the baseball season after High Point catcher Blake Sutton announce he would be transferring to Troy last week. Both Sutton and Osmond are All-Conference players at their positions and bring more depth to positions that will be losing departing seniors from the 2023 team.