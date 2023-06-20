New Alabama First Class Pre-K programs coming to Pike County Published 10:29 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) announced the expansion of the Alabama First Class Pre-K Program, which will see new Pre-K classes come to 30 counties this fall, including Pike County.

In total, 69 new classrooms will be added to the 30 counties, providing seats for more than 1,200 Pre-K children. These classrooms are the first round of a part of Ivey’s education initiative that includes addressing turnaround schools and high needs areas, as well as reducing wait lists for Pre-K programs.

Banks Primary Pre-K and Goshen Elementary Pre-K will be getting new Pre-K classes in the county, while the Christian Love Child Development Center and New Life Christian Academy in Troy will also be getting new First Class Pre-K classrooms.

“Ensuring our youngest learners have a strong start to their educational journeys is one of my top priorities for my second term,” Ivey said. “Alabama continues to set the nationwide standard for success with the Alabama First Class Pre-K program. I am excited to see additional classrooms being awarded to areas of the state with low access and high rates of poverty. Providing all children, no matter their zip code, with a solid foundation in education is critical to the future success of our state.”

Other surrounding areas to receive new First Class Pre-K programs include Geneva County, Houston County and Montgomery County. Additionally, Autauga, Baldwin, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clarke, Colbert, Cullman, Dekalb, Escambia, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Morgan, Russell, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Winston Counties will be receiving new Pre-K classrooms, as well.

Alabama First Class Pre-K classrooms are funded through a grant process in which sites must meet specific quality assurances and abide by rigorous operating guidelines. Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program has been awarded the highest quality rating by the National Institute of Early Education Research for 16 straight years.

Pre-registration for the Alabama First Class Pre-K programs fort he 2023-2024 will be open to all children four years of age on Sept. 1. No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability. For more information on the First Class Pre-K program, visit https://children.alabama.gov/for-families/first-class-pre-k/.