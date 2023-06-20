Mini Music Fest Saturday in Downtown Troy Published 8:29 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The City of Troy will host the Downtown Mini Music Fest from 3 until 10 p.m. Saturday and everyone who enjoys music and the fellowship of friends and neighbors is invited.

Leigh Ann Windham, City of Troy community development director, said the featured entertainment will be Andrew Weaver, Pat Jackson & Friends and The Mitchell Hudson Band.

Weaver expressed excitement that he will be playing in Troy this weekend for the Downtown Mini Music Fest.

“My acoustic set will include new original songs I’ve written as well as some classic covers from the 70’s, 80’s, and now,” Weaver said. “I’m looking forward to kicking off a great day of music.”

Patrick Jackson and his friends are well-known and greatly appreciated in Troy.

Jackson said he and his band are excited to play in downtown Troy this weekend.

“The downtown band parties have been great for the City of Troy,” Jackson said. “We will be performing from 5 until 6:30 p.m. and my band has some of the most talented musicians you will ever hear.”

Richard Sims with the Mitchel Hudson Band said the band is thrilled to have been invited to play for the Troy Mini Music Festival.

“We spend a lot of time traveling to various college towns, and look forward to every chance we get to play for a hometown crowd.,” Sims said. “We hope to see many familiar faces and meet many new ones. We love Troy, and are honored to be a part of the growth that is happening downtown. If you’re looking for a good time and good music, come spend your Saturday night with The Mitchell Hudson Band. We will see you on The Square.”