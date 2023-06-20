Kids catch 167 pounds of ‘cats’ at Fishing Day Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A stringer of one-pound catfish is a good fishing day.

However, when 38 kids string 167 pounds of catfish, that is a very good Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms.

Pike County Conservation Officer Jerry Jinright said Kids’ Fishing Day on Saturday was a good fishing day all around.

“Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day was, once again, a good day for fishing and being in the outdoors. Everyone had a good time,” Jinright said. “Several kids caught ‘the big one” and quite a few caught a long stringer. Some even caught a turtle.”

The big catch of the day was by Jaqueline Cano of Enterprise in the 13-15 age group. Her stringer weighed in at 19 pounds and 15 ounces. In the same age group, Anna Kate Leigner strung 13.4 pounds and Rogelio Cano weighed in at 6 pounds 4 ounces.

In the eight and under division, Daniel Lassiter was the top fisherman with 12.5 pounds; Ayara Sky’s stringer weighed 8.14 pounds and Beji Lassiter weighed in at 5 pounds and 14 ounces.

Janya Scott took top honors in the 9-12 age division with a 12 pound, 11-ounce stringer. Gregory Colling took second place with 6 pounds and 5 ounces and Andrew Peters took third place with 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

Jinright said the inclement weather obviously kept the numbers down for Saturday’s Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day but, for those who attended, the fishing was good.

“We can’t thank Carol Dorrill and her family enough for making Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day possible each year,” Jinright said. “A lot of preparation and many hours of work go into getting everything ready. We appreciate the dedication and support of the Dorrill family in making this day of free fishing possible for the kids in our area.”

Jinright expressed appreciation to the volunteers who worked prior to and throughout Kids’ Fishing Day for their support and dedication to the program.

Jinright also thanked Walmart, Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division and the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.