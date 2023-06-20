Dunn, Adams earn Birmingham Southern offers Published 11:41 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Incoming Charles Henderson senior football players Benton Dunn and Parker Adams both receive college scholarship offers from Birmingham Southern University this week.

The offer was Dunn’s first collegiate offer, while Adams already holds offers from Alabama State, Faulker University and Wright State University.

Adams earned All-Messenger and All-State honors as a junior, throwing for 2,580 yards and 28 touchdowns along with 291 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also passed for 103 yards and two touchdowns against Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville in just one half of a play in this year’s spring football game. Adams also earned All-Messenger Pitcher of the Year during baseball season.

Dunn is the returning anchor for the CHHS offense as the team’s starting center. At 6-foot-3-inches and 270 pounds, Dunn helped paved the way for an offense that averaged 149 yards rushing per game and 5.1 yards per carry last season. The Trojan offense averaged 340 yards per game. Dunn, who also plays on the basketball and baseball teams, earned All-Messenger and All-State honors last season.