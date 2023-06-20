Troy Tennis earns Top 10 region finish Published 8:47 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The Troy Trojans Men’s Tennis Team finished off the 2022-2023 season ranked as the No. 10 team in the ITA Southern Region.

Troy wrapped up the season with an 18-7 overall record and made it to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament for the third consecutive season. Troy won nine straight matches from Jan. 15 through Feb. 18 and finished off the regular season on a three-match winning streak, as well. In the SBC Tournament, Troy knocked off No. 5 seed Georgia Southern 4-2 before falling to top-seeded South Alabama by a score of 4-1 in the semifinals.

Freshman Mario Martinez Serrano also had a big season, finishing off as the No. 19-ranked singles player in the ITA Southern Region. He was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and Player to Watch along with being named the Southern Region Rookie of the Year. He was the second-highest-rated singles player outside of the SEC.

The Zaragoza, Spain native, led the entire Sun Belt with 20 wins on the season, going 20-3, and was just one of two players in the conference to boast a winning percentage over .800. Serrano won the Mercer Gridiron Classic and made it to the second round of the ITA Southern Regional before losing to the nation’s No. 9-ranked player Tyler Stice of Auburn.