Troy Post 70 hosts Fathers Day Classic Published 10:02 am Monday, June 19, 2023

The weather may have slowed it down but it definitely didn’t stop Troy Post 70’s Fathers Day Baseball Classic this weekend.

With teams from various states – including Nevada, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi – taking part in the tournament, Troy Post 70’s 19U squad and the North Florida Blacksox finished off the weekend in an 8-8 tie on Sunday. Post 70 went into the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 8-1 but exploded to score seven runs to force the tie.

Enterprise’s Drew Shiver led Post 70 at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a triple and one run. His Enterprise teammate Brady Richardson – who is a Troy University commit – pitched four and 1/3 innings and struck out three batters, while giving up five hits and two earned runs. Ariton’s Landon Tyler went 1-for-2 at the plate with a run.

The Post 70 19U team started off the weekend with an 8-0 shutout win over the Las Vegas (Nev.) Aces on June 16. Former Pike Lib star Cason Eubanks went 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Richardson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Shiver went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run. Brody Lindsey pitched all six innings and retired seven batters, while giving up just one hit and no runs.

Post 70 followed that up with a dominant 10-4 win over the Evans Post 192 Stripers from Georgia. Eubanks had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run, while Shiver went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs. Christian Hill scored three runs and Tyler went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Jake Johnson pitched four innings and struck out four batters along with giving up six hits and two earned runs.

The Post 70 19U team took its only loss of the weekend 3-1 to Tallahassee (Fla.) Post 13 on June 17. Tanner Taylor went 2-for-3 at the plat with a double, while Eubanks also earned a double. Richardson scored Post 70’s only run of the day. Hill pitched four innings and struck out four batters along with giving up five hits and one earned run.

The 19U team is currently 9-2-1 on the summer season. Eubanks finished the weekend with a .417 batting average along with a home run, a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs. He also earned a perfect fielding percentage with two putouts and two assists. Richardson boasted a .364 batting average along with a perfect fielding percentage, four put outs and two assists.

The Post 70 17U team finished the weekend 1-1-2 with a 3-2 loss to the Ozark Outlaws on June 16 followed by a 3-3 tie to Tupelo Post 49 from Mississippi and a 3-3 tie to the North Florida Black Sox on June 17. The 17U team finished the weekend on a high note, beating the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Against the Aces, Post 70 earned the win on a walk-off single from Gunner Justice that drove Bryce Gover home for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Pike Lib’s Payne Jefcoat also hit a home run in the win.

Jefcoat had a big weekend for Post 70, earning a .400 batting average with three singles, a homer, three runs and one RBI. He also earned four put outs and a perfect fielding percentage on defense.