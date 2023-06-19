Shane Lewis earns yet another All-American nod Published 9:36 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Troy sophomore outfielder Shane Lewis has added a third All-American selection to his ever-growing list of post-season accolades after being named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-American Team.

Lewis was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America Third-Team after earning Collegiate Baseball Second-Team and National College Baseball Writers Association Second-Team honors already.

Lewis is the 61st All-American in Troy Baseball history and is the first Trojan to receive the honor since 2021. Lewis finished his first season at Troy as the school’s single season Home Run King after blasting a school-record 27 homers during the 2023 season. He also earned the second-most RBIs (77) in school history, along with the seventh most walks (45) in a season. Lewis was ranked among the Top 10 in seven offensive categories, including finishing first in slugging percentage, on-base percentage, RBIs, home runs, runs scored, walks and total bases.

The list of accolades he’s already captured also includes First-Team All-Sun Belt, Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.