Pet Photo Contest starting slow to finish fast Published 6:53 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

The15th Annual Pike County Pet Photo Contest is off to a slow start but is expected to switch into second rear when the rainy weather breaks and interest begins to stir.

Donna Brockman, president of the sponsoring Humane Society of Pike County, said a slow start usually means a fast finish.

“The deadline for entry is the end of August and, although that seems like a long time, it will be here before we know it,” Brockmann said. “We want to encourage those who love their ‘fur’ babies to enter them in the 2024 HSPC Pet Photo Contest The pet with the most votes will be pictured on the cover of the 2024 Pet Photo Calendar. Each of the 13 monthly winners will be featured on a full page and the 52 weekly winners also be photo featured along with all entries.

“The HSPC Pet Photo Contest is a fun way to recognize the pets that bring so much love and joy into our lives,” Brockmann said. “It is also a way to reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and, too often, abused animals in our county with the HSPC’s spay/neuter program.”

Brockmann the most successful way to reduce the number of unwanted or stray dogs is a spay/neuter program.

The HSPC’s spay/neuter program has allocated $20,000 each of the past two years to the program. Each veterinarian practice in Pike County participates.

“And, it is helping make a difference in the number of unwanted animals here in Pike County,” Brockmann said.

The rules for the HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest may be found on the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org.

Brockmann said an animal’s photo may be entered on-line, the $10 entry fee and votes may be cast for one dollar each.

The entry fee, photos and/or votes may also be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.