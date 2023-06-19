Good fishing, good times at Kid’s Fishing Day Published 6:55 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

To say Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms in Pronto Saturday was a success would be an understatement.

Pike County Conservation Officer Jerry Jinright said the weather favorably cooperated and so did the fish.

Whether the kids were fishing with chicken livers, Catfish Charlie or a red wiggler, the catfish were biting.

The biggest catfish weighed in at nine pounds and there were other “cats” that weighted heavy and a barrel load of “good eating” size.

Although most of the kids who came fishing on the Saturday before Father’s Day, were from Pike County, other youngsters came from as far away as Houston, Texas and Alpharetta, Georgia.

Gary Weil, formerly of Banks, and his son, Lukas, came from Dothan once again to fish on Kids’ Fishing Day.

Weil said it’s always good to be back home and it’s good to spend time fishing with his son.

“Lukas looks forward to Kids’ Fishing Day as well as I do,” Weil said. “Fishing is something fun we can do while also enjoying the outdoors. Fishing is something dads and their kids can actually do while being together.”

Jasiah McClure agreed that fishing is a sport/activity that gets kids away from the video games and outside to enjoy nature.

Jinright expressed appreciation to the sponsors of Pike County Kid’s Fishing Day 2023, Wal-Mart, Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division with support from the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.