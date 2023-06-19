Crenshaw County crash claims life of Brantley woman Published 8:34 am Monday, June 19, 2023

A two-vehicle crash in Crenshaw County claimed the life of Lakenya B. Anderson on June 18.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on June 18 when Anderson, a 40-year-old Brantley resident, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Rogue she was driving collided head-on with the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lucas M. Johnson, 20, of Brantley.

Anderson was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 12-year-old juvenile passenger of the Nissan Rouge was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Crenshaw County Road 57, seven miles north of Brantley, in Crenshaw County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is currently investigating the incident.