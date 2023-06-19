Alabama’s unemployment rate remains at record low Published 9:20 am Monday, June 19, 2023

According to data released by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate is unchanged from April’s record-low 2.2 percent.

According to the report, Alabama’s May 2022 unemployment rate was 2.5 percent. The total unemployed persons in May was 51,445, which is a record-low and is down from 51,448 in April and more than 57,000 last May.

“I’m proud to announce that not only has our state’s unemployment rate remained strong and steady but is accompanied by a total jobs count that has once again reached a record high,” Ivey said. “Despite facing a challenging national economy, Alabama has pressed onward to deliver strong and stable economic results. With a highly skilled workforce, economic incentives curated for success and red tape being cut where necessary, Alabama remains as the Southeast’s hub for economic growth and opportunity for all.”

Out of Alabama’s 67 counties, 49 have unemployment rates of 2.5 percent or lower. Pike County’s May unemployment rate was 2.3 percent, which is up from April’s 1.9 percent and is equal to May 2022’s 2.3 percent unemployment rate.

According to the data released, Pike County currently has 364 persons unemployed with 16,077 in the civilian labor force. All but one county in Southeast Alabama has an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent or lower. The only county with a higher unemployment rate is Barbour County with a 3.7 percent rate. Bullock County’s two percent unemployment rate is the lowest in Southeast Alabama.

The lowest unemployment rate in the state is Shelby County’s 1.6 percent, while Wilcox County has the highest unemployment in the state at 6.8 percent.

According to the release from Ivey’s office, wages across the state have also increased with gains in multiple sectors, including private education, health, government, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and more.