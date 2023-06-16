Veterans highlight All-Messenger Softball Team Published 12:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

The softball squads featured in The Messenger’s coverage area were littered with veteran leaders this season with five underclassmen also appearing on the All-Messenger Team.

Headlining the All-Messenger team is four Pike County Lady Bulldogs, including Player of the Year Amity White and Coach of the Year Ryan McCollough. McCollough led the Lady Dawgs to a second consecutive appearance in the State Regionals in just his first year as a head coach.

White, meanwhile, was the senior leader of the PCHS squad and also earned All-Messenger honors in basketball this season. White, who will play college softball at South Alabama, boasted a .373 batting average with a .437 on-base percentage this season to go along with four doubles, two triples, 18 stolen bases, 28 runs and 12 RBIs. In the outfield, she led Pike County with a .949 fielding percentage, 36 putouts and one assist.

Joining White from Pike County on the All-Messenger Team is sophomore pitcher Ky Wilkerson and senior first baseman Mikahlah Griffin. Griffin, who also earned All-Messenger honors in volleyball, finished her senior campaign with a .362 batting average and .507 on-base percentage along with two doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs and 22 runs. On defense, she earned a .925 fielding percentage with 58 put outs and four assists. Wilkerson earned a .352 batting average with 21 RBIs and four home runs on offense, while earning a 2.579 ERA with a 1.772 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched.

The All-Messenger Pitcher of the Year is Charles Henderson senior Hannah Sparrow, who will play college softball at Southern Union Community College. She wrapped up her senior season with an area-leading 106 strikeouts along with a 4.478 ERA and 1.676 WHIP in 90 and 2/3 innings pitched. She also tallied 23 put outs, 50 assists and two double plays. On offense, Sparrow earned a .294 batting average with 10 doubles, one homer, 23 RBIs and 13 runs.

Joining Sparrow from Charles Henderson is sophomore outfielder Jada Jones and senior outfielder Olivia Kirkpatrick. Jones led CHHS with a .414 batting average this season along with six doubles, one triple, 17 RBIs and 33 runs. On defense, she earned 47 put outs and 10 assists. Kirkpatrick finished her CHHS career with a .367 batting average during her senior season along with six doubles, three triples, one homer, 24 RBIs and 14 runs. She held a .844 fielding percentage on defense with 25 put outs and two assists.

Representing Goshen on this year’s All-Messenger is senior pitcher Kaci Wilkes. Wilkes pitched in every single Goshen game this season and earned a 3.86 ERA with 58 strikeouts. On offense, she led tallied an area-high .520 batting average with five home runs, 22 RBIs and 29 runs.

Representing Zion Chapel is junior catcher Amber Kidd, junior third baseman Madison Meeks and sophomore shortstop Shea Wambles. Kidd totaled 10 doubles, one triple and four home runs in 2023 with a .479 batting average and a .995 fielding percentage on defense. She caught 17 runners stealing with three runners picked off in 182 innings behind the plate.

Wambles earned a .326 batting average with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, seven stolen bases, 40 runs and 20 RBIs. On defense, she held a .773 fielding percentage with 65 putouts, three assist and one double play. Meeks earned .457 batting average with 12 doubles, three triples, four homers, 24 stolen bases, 32 RBIs and 32 runs. She held an .872 fielding percentage with 64 putouts, four assists and two double plays.

Representing Pike Lib on the All-Messenger is senior catcher Emily Bryan, senior pitcher/infielder Bella Maulden and senior first baseman Briann Snyder.

Bryan, who also earned All-Messenger in volleyball, boasted a .427 batting average with a .457 on-base percentage, five doubles, four triples, one homer, 30 RBIs and nine runs. On defense, she spent 157 innings at catcher and held a .989 fielding percentage with 15 runners caught stealing and one pickoff.

Maulden earned a .373 batting average with a .469 on-base percentage along with 18 RBIs and 12 runs on offense. On defense, she held a .909 fielding percentage with 30 put outs, 30 assists and three double plays. She also earned a .492 ERA with 48 strikeouts in the circle. Snyder led the area with 166 put outs, six assists and three doubles play on defense with a .940 fielding percentage. On offense, she also earned 14 runs and 12 RBIs with a .313 on-base percentage.

2023 All-Messenger Softball Team

P: Kaci Wilkes, Goshen High School (Sr.)

P: Hannah Sparrow, Charles Henderson High School (Sr.)

P: Ky Wilkerson, Pike County High School (So.)

C: Amber Kidd, Zion Chapel High School (Jr.)

C: Emily Bryan, Pike Liberal Arts School (Sr.)

IF: Madison Meeks, Zion Chapel High School (Jr.)

IF: Shea Wambles, Zion Chapel High School (So.)

IF: Mikahlah Griffin, Pike County High School (Sr.)

IF: Bella Maulden, Pike Liberal Arts School (Sr.)

IF: Briann Snyder, Pike Liberal Arts School (Sr.)

OF: Jada Jones, Charles Henderson High School (So.)

OF: Amity White, Pike County High School (Sr.)

OF: Olivia Kirkpatrick, Charles Henderson High School (Sr.)

OF: Jada Duncan, Pike County High School (Sr.)

Softball Player of the Year: Amity White, Pike County High School

Softball Pitcher of the Year: Hannah Sparrow, Charles Henderson High School

Softball Coach of the Year: Ryan McCollough, Pike County High School