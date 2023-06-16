Troy Police Reports, Saturday, June 17, 2023
Published 7:56 pm Friday, June 16, 2023
June 9
Blair, Shalai A, Age 32, Theft
Bandy II, Corey J, Age 25, Possession of Marijuana
Monfiston, Patrick K, Age 32, Possession of Marijuana, Capias warrant
June 10
Henderson, Tramon V, Age 23, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Public Intoxication, Attempting to Elude, Giving False Identification, Alias Warrant
Henley, Dalia D, Age 30, Criminal Trespass
McKinney, Khristopher S, Age 26, Public Intoxication
June 11
Minor, Alias Warrant, Possession of Marijuana
Mose, Jadah R, Age 23, DUI
Bryant, Keyasha M, Age 36, Alias warrant
Wheeler, Jalin J, Age 25, Contempt of Court
Blackmon, Jotavis D, Age 30, Contempt of Court
June 12
Sanchez, Bryan A, Age 22, Disorderly Conduct
McCullough, Aundreaul K, Age 39, Attempting to Elude
Brown, Lashell, Age 47, Obstructing Government Operations
Upshaw, Santana A, Age 35, Contempt of Court
Roberson, Kendrick S, Age 33, Alias Warrant
June 13
Jackson, D’ante D, Age 22, Alias Warrant
Hall, Tamorris S, Age 34, Possession of Opium or Derivative
Mahone, Timothy T, Age 36, Possession of Controlled Substance
Foster, Gerald D, Age 47, Alias Warrant
June 14
None
June 15
Reed, Quintez X, Age 33, Assault
Weaver, Farrah J, Age 21, Alias Warrants
Brown, Eric K, Age 41, Alias Warrant
Reynolds, Maxwell E, Age 25 Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief