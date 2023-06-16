Troy Police Reports, Saturday, June 17, 2023

Published 7:56 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

By Submitted Article

June 9

Blair, Shalai A, Age 32, Theft

Bandy II, Corey J, Age 25, Possession of Marijuana

Monfiston, Patrick K, Age 32, Possession of Marijuana, Capias warrant

June 10

Henderson, Tramon V, Age 23, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Public Intoxication, Attempting to Elude, Giving False Identification, Alias Warrant

Henley, Dalia D, Age 30, Criminal Trespass

McKinney, Khristopher S, Age 26, Public Intoxication

June 11

Minor, Alias Warrant, Possession of Marijuana

Mose, Jadah R, Age 23, DUI

Bryant, Keyasha M, Age 36, Alias warrant

Wheeler, Jalin J, Age 25, Contempt of Court

Blackmon, Jotavis D, Age 30, Contempt of Court

June 12

Sanchez, Bryan A, Age 22, Disorderly Conduct

McCullough, Aundreaul K, Age 39, Attempting to Elude

Brown, Lashell, Age 47, Obstructing Government Operations

Upshaw, Santana A, Age 35, Contempt of Court

Roberson, Kendrick S, Age 33, Alias Warrant

June 13

Jackson, D’ante D, Age 22, Alias Warrant

Hall, Tamorris S, Age 34, Possession of Opium or Derivative

Mahone, Timothy T, Age 36, Possession of Controlled Substance

Foster, Gerald D, Age 47, Alias Warrant

June 14

None

June 15

Reed, Quintez X, Age 33, Assault

Weaver, Farrah J, Age 21, Alias Warrants

Brown, Eric K, Age 41, Alias Warrant

Reynolds, Maxwell E, Age 25 Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief

