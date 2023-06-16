Obituary, Saturday, June 17m 2023 Published 7:55 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Terry Eugene Jordan

Terry Eugene Jordan a resident of Troy, AL passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. He was 65. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bo Weed officiating. Burial of Terry Eugene Jordan remains will follow with Skeen Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements

He was born January 21, 1958 in Troy, AL. Terry grew up in Pike County and had a great love for baseball. He spent his youth playing all levels of Dixie Baseball and with the Charles Henderson Trojans. He received scholarships to both Enterprise State Junior College and Chattahoochee Valley Junior College to continue playing this sport he loved. After junior college he enlisted in the United States Army and served overseas in Germany for several years as an air traffic controller. After his service in the Army he worked as a civil defense contractor on Kwajalein/Marshall Islands. Upon returning to the states he spent many years working side by side with his beloved Uncle Jerry Lee in the construction business. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and he and his Mom rarely missed watching or listening to each game and critiquing all the plays. While Terry’s summers were filled with baseball, in the fall he could be found each Saturday cheering on his Alabama Crimson Tide. He was preceded in death by his sister: Margaret Daniels and grandparents: JC and Sallie Mae Lee. Survivors include his children: Chantelle Angelini (Andrew) of Georgia; Taylor Jordan (Mandi) of Florida; grandchildren: Rowan, Addison, Hudson Angelini; Viera and Jett Jordan. Mother: Nellie Kilgore, Troy; Sister: Billie Sue Richburg (Les) Troy; Aunt: Janice Senn, nephew: Ryan (Keri) Richburg; nieces: Megan Daniels (Brian Cowart), Arianna (Tristen) Curry; Sara Richburg; and great-nephew: Ethan Daniels; great-nieces: Jaliyah and Layla Curry and many, many cousins; special friends: Bobby Armstrong and Cindy Webster. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan Richburg, Billy Allen, Dempsey Senn, Darwin Lee, and Jack Senn

