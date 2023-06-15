Troy City Council holds June 13 meeting Published 1:24 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Troy City Council had a busy June 13 meeting, passing a number of resolutions, along with hearing the first reading of potential amendments to to the city’s Control of Dog ordinance.

The council heard the first reading for the proposed amendments to the City’s Ordinances, specifically Chapter 4: Article II Ordinance 445, which is in regards to control of dogs in the city. The council will hear a second reading of the potential amendments at a future council meeting before a vote on whether to adopt the amendments can be made.

Additionally, the council approved a retail beer/table wine license for ZTec 612 and a class II package liquor license for Z Liquors, which is connected to ZTec.

Also, the council approved a special retail liquor license for The Market in downtown Troy. This special license was required because The Market’s full-service bar will be connected to its retail store, with both locations using the same entrance.

The council also declared an emergency for a roof leak at the historic Academy Street School, which is currently in the process of being refurbished by the city. This roof leak is located in the old gymnasium and Mayor Jason Reeves said that the city risks more damages – like mold – if the roof is not repaired immediately. The declaration of emergency allows for the city to get the repairs taken care of immediately.

The council approved the purchase of an electric vehicle charger to be placed at City Hall for the utility department’s electric vehicles, which were authorized for purchase at the previous city council meeting. Also, the council approved a resolution to enter into a training program agreement, which could see the city reimbursed for wastewater certification programs for its employees.

The council also approved the surplus of Fire Department equipment, which will be used as trade-in value for future equipment purchases.

All resolutions were approved 4-0 as Council President Greg Meeks was unable to attend the meeting.

The next city council meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Troy City Hall in the council chambers on June 28. A work session will be held upstairs at Troy City Hall at 4 p.m.