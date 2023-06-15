Troy BoE approves personnel matters
Published 8:26 am Thursday, June 15, 2023
At a called June 15 meeting of the Troy City Schools Board of Education, a number of personnel decisions were approved.
Following a brief executive session, the board unanimously approved the followed personnel decisions listed below.
Resignations:
Meagan Shierling, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective June 15);
Greg Gammon, band director, Charles Henderson High School (effective June 30);
Lauren Brown, science teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 31);
Employment:
John Jones, CNP assistant/cook, Troy City Schools (effective Aug. 3);
William Nettles, assistant principal, Troy Elementary School (effective July 12);
Melanie Bryant, special education teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);
Joy Felch, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);
Shanbile Neal, CNP assistant/cook, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 3);
Sara Moore, art teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 2);
Vanita English, media specialist, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 2);
Ashley Miles, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective Aug. 2);
LaKenya Knight, part-time bus driver, Charles Henderson High School (effective June 15);
Tori Carter, volunteer girls basketball coach, Charles Henderson High School (effective June 15);
Amendment:
LaKenya Knight, physical education teacher, 10-month to 9-month employee (effective Aug. 2); and
Transfers:
Amy Smith, teacher to intervention teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2).