Kids’ Fishing Day Saturday at Clayhill Farm Published 6:03 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

The recent stormy weather might have put a damper on some things but not on Pike County Kids ‘Fishing Day on Saturday.

Pike County Conservation Officer Jerry Jinright said the Kids’ Fishing Day will be held as planned on Saturday at Clay hill Farms in Pronto.

Registration for kids ages 5 to 15 will begin at 7 a.m. and fishing from 8 until 10:30 a.m. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or other responsible adult.

Kids need to bring a “fishing” hat, bait, rod and reel or cane pole and ice chest for fish, Jinright said.

There is no recommended catfish bait although Catfish Charlie and chicken livers are seemingly the baits of choice.

Prizes will be awarded for the biggest catfish caught in each division.

Lunch will be served and prizes awarded.

Jinright said, Kids’ Fishing Day is always fun. He can’t guarantee that every kid will catch a fish but he can guarantee the pond is teeming with catfish to catch.

Directions to Clay Hill Farm, from Troy, south on Highway 231, left on County Road 5522. Turn right onto County Road 5511 and left onto County Road 5523 (Norman Wilson Road). Clay Hill Farms is 1.4 miles on the left.

Directions from Brundidge, north on Alabama 93, left onto County Road 5523 (Norman Wilson Road), 1.4 miles to Clay Hill Farms on the right.