Heavy rain, strong winds pound Pike County Published 5:56 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Possible tornadoes, crashing thunder, seemingly relentless rain and whipping winds threatened the South on Wednesday. The stormy weather began in Pike County in late afternoon and continued into early Thursday.

Damage throughout the county primarily included power outages and fallen trees.

Robin Sullivan, Pike County Commission chairman, said, fortunately, most of the storm damage and/or loss was from trees that fell due to the heavy rain. Blowouts along roadways were also of concern due to the continuing rain.

Sullivan said county work crews were out working on Wednesday night and Thursday and will be back Friday. He expressed appreciation to the crews for their dedication to restoring normalcy during and after the June storm.

“The people of Pike County understand our work crews are working under difficult circumstances and are appreciative of their dedication and commitment,” Sullivan said.

Troy Major Jason A. Reeves said the city had a lot of trees down and some rather significant power outages.

“Our first responders worked through the night and our environmental services department worked until 9-10 p.m. Wednesday getting trees and debris out of the roadways.,” Reeves said. “Our utility crew is world class and they worked until about 4:30 this morning and got everyone turned back on that could be turned back on and worked today to get the remainder turned on.”

Reeves expressed appreciation for everyone’s patience and his gratefulness of the job that the city’s people do in these difficult circumstances.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to the city’s electric department for the quick response to power outages in the city.

“Our people were out until 1 a.m. Thursday and back in the early morning hours,” Boyd said. “We had outages at Southern Classic Foods as well as in the residential areas. Trees fell on two residences, a house on Hinwal Circle and a mobile home on Johns Street but we were blessed no one was hurt during the storm.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone around us at this time.