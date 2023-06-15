Brundidge seniors ‘on the road’ to fun, learning Published 5:59 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Robert E. Barr Nutrition Center in Brundidge is on schedule for its planned road trip to Atlanta on Saturday.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said she is looking forward to being a part of the group of senior citizens making this trip.

“It is our hope and plan to offer more outings, including trips, for our senior adults,” Boyd said. “The fun and fellowship that come with trips like this are special for learning and socialization and we all benefit.”

The first stop for the senior adults will be at the Cracker Barrel for breakfast.

“And, there is no way to get a trip off to a better start,” Boyd said, laughing. “We will leave there for the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. The Rev. Henry Moore of Moore’s Chapel will lead the tour. We are all looking forward to this special part of the trip.”

From there, the Brundidge seniors will go to the Georgia Aquarium for an afternoon of fun and learning.

“The Georgia Aquarium is the largest in the United States,” Boyd said. “We’ll see sharks and dolphins and, probably, sea animals we’ve never known about. It will be a great time for all of us.”

The senior adults were responsible for purchasing their own tickets but, the trip itself is being made possible through the generosity of local businesses and organizations.

Boyd said a special thank you goes to Premier Dodge, Pike County Economic Development, Troy United Women’s League, Pike Drugs, Pike County Commissioners Chad Copeland and Cynthia Pearson, Rev. Darryl Caldwell and Moore’s Chapel.