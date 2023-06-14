Troy’s Shane Lewis earns second All-American nod Published 11:49 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its annual All-American Team on Wednesday and Troy sophomore Shane Lewis was named to the Second-Team, marking his second All-American recognition this season.

Lewis was previously named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America team earlier his month, along with earning All-Sun Belt and All-Region honors. Lewis also captured the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Lewis, the 61st player in Troy Baseball history to earn All-America honors, earned Third-Team honors on the Collegiate Baseball All-America Team and this Second-Team recognition makes Lewis the first Trojan to make Second-Team All-American since 2020.

The Vicksburg, Miss., native, set Troy’s single-season home run record this season with 27 homers. He also ranks second in school history with 77 RBIs this season. Lewis earned a .286 batting average this season with six doubles, two triples and 62 runs this season. Defensively, he earned 99 put outs and five assists with a .954 fielding percentage.