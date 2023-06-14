Troy Athletics brings in record revenue for 2022 Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

According to data released by the USA Today on June 13, Troy University Athletics pulled in a record $33,355,524 in revenue in 2022.

The number is the most Troy has reached since USA Today began tracking the numbers in 2005 and exceeds the previous record set in 2019 by $1,020,785. Troy netted $778,536 in ticket sales, $1,571,210 in contributions and a school-record $3,109,159 in rights and licensing. Student fees made up $821,841 of the revenue with $23,915,778 in school funds and $3,159,000 in “other” revenue. “Other” revenue can be sources of income like money from television rights (from the conference), sports camps, athletics restructure endowments and other sources of revenue.

Troy’s total revenue is the sixth most in the Sun Belt. Georgia State brought in $45,66,910 in 2022, the most in the conference. Ohio State brought in the most total revenue in the entire country, $251,615,345. Troy’s total revenue for 2022 ranked 101st in the country.