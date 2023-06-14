Pike BOE considers personnel requests

Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The Pike County Board of Education met Tuesday night and worked from a short agenda.

In new business, the board approved the request to surplus welding equipment in compliance with Alabama State law.

In personnel action, the board:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

•Approved the request to employ Carole Phelps, secretary at Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ JaBronski Williams, STEM facilitator at Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ Buffy Lusk, counselor at Goshen High School.

•Accepted the resignation of Chandler Avant, physical education teacher and baseball coach at Goshen High School

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.

More News

Parade tradition continues at Meeksville

Brundidge changes July 4th parade time

Multiple downed trees and power lines in Pike County

Beatles tribute band BeatLads to play in Troy on Friday

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events