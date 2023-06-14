Pike BOE considers personnel requests Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Pike County Board of Education met Tuesday night and worked from a short agenda.

In new business, the board approved the request to surplus welding equipment in compliance with Alabama State law.

In personnel action, the board:

•Approved the request to employ Carole Phelps, secretary at Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ JaBronski Williams, STEM facilitator at Goshen High School.

•Approved the request to employ Buffy Lusk, counselor at Goshen High School.

•Accepted the resignation of Chandler Avant, physical education teacher and baseball coach at Goshen High School

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.