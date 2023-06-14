Parade tradition continues at Meeksville Published 6:12 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Way back when, there was the China Grove Fourth of July, and people came from near and far on the Fourth of July. When China Grove stopped hosting the community patriotic parade, the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department took the reins,

Now, in its 12 year, the Meeksville Fourth of July Parade, continues the tradition of a “neighborhood” anything goes Fourth of July Parade.

“And, yes, the Independence Day Parade will on the Fourth of July,” said Green, a member of the hosting Meeksville Fire Department. “One year, we didn’t have the parade on the Fourth and we almost got run out of town.”

This year’s Independence Day Parade line up will be at 9 a.m. at the old Meeksville fire station across from Scottie’s and end about a mile down that road at Harmony Park.

Green said the “anything goes parade” is a fun parade with everything from kids on tricycles to mule-pulled wagons.

Harmony Park now has a playground for kids to enjoy during the celebration of America’s independence. There will be food, fellowship and entertainment for the everyone throughout the day.

The Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department will have its famous barbecue with a choice of sandwiches, plates and slabs of ribs.

“We want to encourage everybody that likes to celebrate Independence Day with a parade, barbecue and friends and neighbors to be in Meeksville on the Fourth of July,” Green said. “We’ll be glad to have you.”