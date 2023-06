Multiple downed trees and power lines in Pike County Published 5:10 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

There are reports of multiple downed power lines and trees in Pike County.

Reportedly there are downed power lines and trees on County Roads 1117, 1116, 5508 and 5509 near Lockheed Martin outside of Troy in Pike County. Additionally, downed trees and power lines reported on County Roads 1180, 1101 and 1136. Fire and road crews are currently responding.