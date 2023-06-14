Brundidge changes July 4th parade time Published 6:09 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time marches on and so does the Brundidge Independence Day Parade.

The parade is nearing 30 years, perhaps, more. No one is quite sure when the parade began.

But, what is more important is that Brundidge continues to celebrate America’s independence with the same appreciation and dedication as in years past, said Willie Wright, Brundidge city manager.

The United States will turn 247 years old on July 4, 2023. However, the idea of America preceded 1776 and the Declaration of Independence by decades, So, the American ideal is even older

But, no matter the years, what is most important, is the celebration of America’s Independence, Wright said.

“This year, we will celebrate Independence Day as usual, on the Saturday before July 4, America’s birthday,” Wright said. “However, we will celebrate in a different way from recent years.”

In year’s past, the Independence Day Parade has been on the Saturday morning. However, this year the parade will be at 3:30 p.m.

“Following the parade, plans are to have activities and music in the downtown area in hopes that people will say in town and enjoy the fun, food and fellowship as we wait for the fireworks show,” Wright said.

“The celebration will carry over into the night and end with a fireworks extravaganza at dark.”

The city’s plans are to encourage everyone to watch the fireworks from downtown.

“Photos taken downtown last year showcased our Mail Street area as well as the amazing fireworks,” Wright said. “People will be invited to watch the fireworks downtown. The fireworks show can also be viewed from Pike County High School but not within Ramage Park which will be the staging area for the fireworks show.

Wright said everyone is invited to participate in the parade and all activities honoring America’s Independence.