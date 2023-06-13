Troy’s 12U Rookie Allstars do a ‘good deed’ Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Do a good deed daily.

Actually, that’s the Boy Scout slogan. However, Keith Jeffcoat, coach of the Troy’s 12U Rookie Allstars, and his team bought into the idea of doing a good deed and volunteered at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama last Saturday.

“Volunteering was something I put a lot of thought into this year,” Jeffcoat said. “Our local business owners in Troy and the surrounding community have always been great supporters. We wanted the boys to realize what an honor it is to represent their city and how important it is to give back to those when you are able.”

Jeffcoat reached out to the community looking for ideas and the Pioneer Museum of Alabama was mentioned.

“I thought it was a great idea to get out and serve as well as take in some history along the way,” he said. “The parents were supportive of the opportunity for the team.”

Jeffcoat said the 12U Rookie Allstars practice four to five days a week without much free time in between, but the team never questioned the volunteer opportunity.

“The boys looked forward to it all week and showed up bright-eyed and ready even after a tough practice on Friday night,” the coach said.

And there were benefits to the team as well as to the museum.

“Anytime you can get your group together outside of practice always helps build chemistry,’ Jeffcoat said. “They worked together as a team to accomplish a goal they set out to achieve.

“The boys really enjoyed touring the museum. Jacob (Burnham) and Barbara (Tatom) really made an effort to connect with the boys and make it fun and educational. It was impressive to see the boys interested and attentive in what was being said. I think each one enjoyed something different about the museum.”

Jeffcoat said visiting the museum made him realized what a treasure the museum is right here in Pike County and will definitely visit the museum more often. He expressed his appreciation for the community’s support of youth sports.

“Our local businesses have always stepped up and helped when we asked and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Jeffcoat said. “I’m proud of our boys and can’t wait to watch them represent Troy later this month.”

Tatom expressed appreciation to the 12U Rookie Allstars for the work they did at the museum.

“The team worked hard and completed all that we asked which included picking up limbs, pine cones, and sweeping up leaves,’ Tatom said. “The team’s hard work made the grounds look so much better.”

After the teammates finished their service project, they toured the museum.

“They listened, asked and answered questions.” Tatom said. “They were surprised at all the artifacts that the museum is fortunate to have and about pioneer times. I hope they realize the value of the museum as Troy and Pike County’s welcome center and the first impression of our community for travelers along U.S. Highway 231.