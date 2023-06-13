Shane Lewis earns All-Region honors Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Troy University sophomore Shane Lewis added yet another accolade to his list on Tuesday when the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) named him to the All-Southeast Region First-Team.

The Vicksburg, Miss., native, set Troy’s single-season home run record this season with 27 homers. He also ranks second in school history with 77 RBIs this season. Lewis earned a .286 batting average this season with six doubles, two triples and 62 runs this season. Defensively, he earned 99 put outs and five assists with a .954 fielding percentage.

Lewis was named First-Team All-Sun Belt and won both the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He was also named Collegiate Baseball All American, as well.

Lewis was one of just seven players from schools in the State of Alabama to earn All-Region honors. Joining Lewis on the First-Team were Auburn’s Bryson Ware, Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney, Alabama State’s Omar Melendez and Samford’s Jacob Cravey. The second-team also featured Auburn’s Cole Foster and Alabama’s Luke Holman.