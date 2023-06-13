‘Ready, set …snap!’ Pet Photo Contest begins Published 8:01 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

If family pets seen a little excited these days or just a little bit more loving, perhaps, they somehow know it’s Pet Photo Contest time in Pike County.

Donna Brockman, president of the sponsoring Humane Society of Pike County, said, “yes, it is official.”

“The HSPC is more than pleased to announce the 15th Annual Pet Photo Contest,” Brockmann said. “This year is a milestone year for us. Proceeds from our Pet Photo Contest turn into a calendar fund for our annual Spay/Neuter Clinic and our TNR and Families-In-Need programs.”

Brockmann said, for the past two years alone, the HSPC has allocated $20,000 each year to the veterinary practices in Pike County for the society’s spay/neuter clinics.

“If you are a resident of Pike County or a student at Troy University, the HSPC will pay the first $50 of your animals spay/neuter procedure,” Brockmann said. “That’s a wonderful deal. And, believe us, almost every dollar of those allocated funds is utilized. The spay/neuter program is sorely needed in our region.”

The rules for the HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest may be found on the HSPC website at www.pikehumane.org.

Brockmann said an animal’s photo may be entered on line and also the $10 entry fee. Votes many be cast online also. Votes remain one dollar each.

The entry fee, photos and/or votes may also be dropped off at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins and Jinright’s Hillside Antiques.

“Help us make our 15th Annual Pet Photo Contest a milestone year. Let’s make it the best yet,” Brockmann said. “We really honor the ability to turn around and assist the animals of our county. We are looking forward to seeing your precious pets in our 2024 Pet Photo Calendar.