Obituary, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

James Marshall Harrelson

James Marshall Harrelson, age 79, met his Savior Sunday morning, June 11, 2023 at Troy Regional Medical Center. He was a life-long resident of Pike County.

Mr. Harrelson is survived by his wife Pat Harrelson of over 40 years, Shannon and Sherry Stephens (daughters), and Peyton Stephens (grandson). He is survived by several nieces and nephews, Ben (Sarita) English, Dan (Kami) English, Angie (Anthony) English, Sherrea Bush, Darrell (Toni) English, and Michael

Solis. He is survived by several brothers and sisters in law, Faye Johns, James Reeves, Frances (Doug) Messick, Cornelia Johns, Pete (Corinne) Johns, Ann Cowles, Roy Johns, Lynn (Johnny) Tillery, Danny Ray Johns, Deb (William) Arthur, Connie (Jeff) Keithley, Scott (Kathy) Johns.

Mr. Harrelson was preceded in death by his parents Bessie Mae and Daniel Harrelson, and sister Dannie Mae (Ottis) English. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters in law, Grace Johns, Jackie (Judy) Johns, Louis Johns, Margaret Reeves, and Tab Johns.

Mr. Harrelson served as deacon of Bethlehem Baptist Church and worked at Wayne Farms for many years until retirement, He loved bailing, hauling hay, spending time with his family and friends, and going to the lake. Mr Harelson loved Auburn football.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The Bethlehem deacons will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral services for Mr. Harrelson will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with John Richburg and Roger Waldron officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. Arrangements are under the direction of Dillard Funeral Home.