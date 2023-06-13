‘Kids’ Fishing Day’ Saturday – rain or shine Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Long before the sports of baseball, football or basketball, there was fishing.

For 40,000 years, man has been fishing and fishing will be the order of the day on Saturday, Pike County Kids Fishing Day at Clay Hill Farms in Pronto.

This special day of fishing is held annually the day before Father’s Day

Pike County Conservation Officer Jerry Jinright said, although it is the weekend to honor fathers, it is also a great time to go fishing.

“Pike County Kids’ Fishing Day is an educational fishing experience for children ages five to 15 and a shared time with dad granddads, other significant adult family members or responsible adults.

Pike County Kids Fishing Day will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 10:30. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Kids need to bring a hat, sunglasses, bait, rod and reel or a cane pole, bait and ice chest for fish.

Jinright said no bait is guaranteed to get the big one. However, chicken livers and Catfish Charlie are on the most hooks. Bread and crickets bait a few hooks.

“The fishing will be good, lunch will be served, prizes will be given in age divisions and everyone will have a good time,” Jinright said.

•Directions to Clay Hill Farms, from Troy, south on Highway 231, left on County Road 5522. Turn right onto County Road 5511 and left onto County Road 5523 (Norman Wilson Road). Clay Hill Farms is 1.4 miles on the left.

• Directions from Brundidge are north on Alabama 93, left onto County Road 5523 (Norman Wilson Road), 1.4 miles to Clay Hill Farms on the right.