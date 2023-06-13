Cason Eubanks transferring to Wallace CC Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Former Pike Lib star Cason Eubanks is headed back to the Wiregrass as he is transferring from Georgia Southern to Wallace Community College in Dothan.

Eubanks was an All-State infielder for Pike Liberal Arts during the school’s 2022 AISA State Championship run. After redshirting his freshman season at Georgia Southern, head coach Rodney Hennon was honest with Eubanks.

“I had my exit meeting in early May after I redshirted and Coach Hennon said I was a good player and that I did everything right, but he just didn’t want me to waste another year,” Eubanks recalled. “Because he thought I would be doing the same things I did this year. He wanted me to transfer to get some experience under my belt and if I produce I could come back and would be welcome back. That was tough hearing that but, at the same time, I understood where he was coming from.”

Eubanks said while it was a difficult discussion, it was one he is appreciative of.

“He did a lot for me and I really love Coach Henton and have a lot of respect for him and everything he’s done for Georgia Southern,” said Eubanks. “Just for him to say that with the honest truth, meant a lot. It hurt. I won’t lie, it hurt, because I’ve never been told that a day in my life. It humbled me a little bit but it also put a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.

“I know I need to get better and I want to get better and I want to get back to that level of ball. It humbled me but it also lit a fire in me and helped change my mentality.”

Eubanks returned to the Troy Post 70 summer baseball team following the spring and began working to find a new home in college baseball.

“I got back home and started to play for Post 70 again and Coach Ross (Hixon) and Rush (Hixon) got my name out there and that really helped me,” he said. “LBW, Wallace and Shelton State got into contact with me and it was really between those three. I really like LBW and I like the coaches there a lot and just what they’re doing to try and turn that program around.”

Ultimately, Eubanks decided to stick with Wallace, a perennial power in JUCO baseball.

“I knew Wallace has a big winning culture, so choosing it wasn’t that hard of a decision for me,” Eubanks said. “I always kind of wanted to play there but when I got the Division I offer I sort of blew it off and went DI. I wouldn’t say it was a mistake but I probably should have gone JUCO first.”

Eubanks compared the culture around Wallace Baseball to the culture he found at Pike Lib.

“It wasn’t a hard decision because of that winning culture up there and I want to be a part of that culture like the winning culture I was a part of at Pike,” he recalled. “I could get that feeling again playing at Wallace, like playing for Pike.”

Eubanks is motivated to return to Division I after his JUCO career.

“My goal is just to be ‘The Guy’ like I’ve always been,” he emphasized. “I want to be that lockdown middle infielder that I’ve always been and get a chance to go back to another four-year (school). I would love to go back to Georgia Southern. I loved it a lot but if I get other opportunities I won’t shy away from that either. Whatever God has in plan for me, I’m happy with.”