Boyd narrows down college choices Published 10:20 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Charles Henderson senior athlete Jywon Boyd has narrowed down his college choices and announced a commitment date.

Boyd holds offers from a slew of FBS programs across the country but announced on Tuesday that his Top 5 schools are hometown Troy University, Liberty, Memphis, Tulane and UAB. Boyd also confirmed that he will be committing to his college destination on June 30.

Boyd is coming off a stellar junior campaign that saw the 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound athlete earn All-State honors in both football and basketball along with being named All-Messenger in both sports and winning The Messenger’s Offensive Player of the Year in football.

In 2022, Boyd was Charles Henderson’s “Swiss Army Knife,” playing all over the field in all three phases of the game. He tallied 60 catches for 1,218 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving along with 342 yards and two touchdowns rushing and one touchdown pass. Boyd also returned three kicks for touchdowns and returned a fumble for a score along with netting 71 tackles and grabbing six interceptions on defense.

Boyd is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed as the No. 55 overall athlete in the entire country and 27th overall prospect in Alabama. Boyd’s cousin, Ian Foster, signed with Marshall University this past winter.