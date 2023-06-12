Troy Post 70 back in action Published 10:16 am Monday, June 12, 2023

The Troy Post 70 17U team traveled to Birmingham this weekend and went 4-1 at the Steel City Baseball Classic.

Post 70 started off the weekend with a pair of shutout wins to open the tournament. Troy Post 70 beat Dinger Nation 10-0 with Dothan’s Cole Hewett getting the start on the mound. He earned six strikeouts in four innings pitched and gave up no runs. Andalusia’s Parker Adams hit a pair of doubles in the win.

Post 70 followed up with a 7-0 shutout win over the SBG Alabama Sox. Cottonwood’s Braylon Morris struck out six batters and gave up no runs in five innings pitched.

Next up, Post 70 suffered its only loss of the weekend, falling 3-1 to TPL Pro Elite. Ariton’s Caden Collier earned Troy’s only run of the game, while Eeaston Dean struck out six batters and gave up five hits and no earned runs in six innings pitched.

The 17U squad bounced back with a 7-0 win over 33s Baseball on June 10. Goshen’s Tyler McLendon went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs, while Pike Lib’s Payne Jefcoat went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Finally, the 17U team wrapped up the weekend with a 5-2 win over the Batter’s Box Baseball from Tennessee on June 11. Pike Lib’s Kade Brookins went 2-for-2 with a run, while Dalton Jackson earned a home run.

The Troy Post 70 19U team was also in action this weekend and went 3-1 after suffering the first loss of the summer season. The 19U team started the weekend off with a resounding 14-3 win over the Black Sox. Mason Steele went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs, while Pike Lib’s Cason Eubanks also scored two runs. Christian Hill pitched three innings and struck out one batter, while giving up three hits and no earned runs.

Post 70 followed that up with a 6-5 win over Post 13 on June 10. Eubanks earned a triple and two runs in the win, while Hill went 2-for-3 with an RBI. J. Johnson got the win on the mound, striking out six batters and giving up one hit and no runs in four innings pitched.

Post 70’s 19U team suffered its first defeat of the summer 6-5 against Post 284’s 18U team later on June 10. Eubanks went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the loss. Enterprise’s Drew Shiver pithed one inning and retired two batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs.

The 19U team rebounded to close out the weekend with a 3-2 win over Tallahassee Post 13 on June 11. Enterprise’s Brady Richardson – a Troy commit – pitched three innings and stuck out four batters, while giving up no hits or runs.