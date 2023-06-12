Troy Baseball lands High Point transfer catcher Published 9:19 am Monday, June 12, 2023

With the 2023 baseball season officially over for the Troy Trojans, Head Coach Skylar Meade has already began working on his next recruiting class as High Point University graduate-transfer catcher Blake Sutton announced he would be transferring to Troy.

Both of Troy’s catchers with the most starting experience – Clay Stearns and Caleb Bartolero – were seniors this season. Only true freshman catcher Brooks Bryan – an Ozark native – will be returning next season. Bryan started 14 starts in his freshman season.

Sutton started 50 games for High Point this season and earned Academic All-District honors. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound Louisville, Ky., native, earned a .237 batting average in 2023 with a .497 slugging percentage and .381 on-base percentage. He tallied a team-high 13 home runs along with 40 RBIs and 35 runs. Defensively, he had a .976 fielding percentage.

Sutton was an All-District and All-Region catcher for Louisville Eastern High School before starting his college career. His father, Doug Sutton, played pitcher at the University of Kentucky and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 1988 MLB Draft.