Roundabout project in Pike County set to start Published 9:54 am Monday, June 12, 2023

A proposed roundabout on Alabama Highway 167 in the Spring Hill community of Pike County is set to begin construction this week.

The original proposal for the roundabout was made in 2021 and would see a roundabout developed at the current intersection of Alabama Highway 167 and Alabama Highway 87.

The reasoning for proposing the roundabout was due to traffic that backs up at the intersection during peak hours – and beach traffic that occurs in the spring and summer months – causing delays. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) also cited the intersections “confusing” layout.

“The existing intersection is extremely confusing, travelers on AL-167 often exceed the posted speed limit of 45 miles-per-hour making it difficult for those on AL-87 to turn onto AL-167,” ALDOT stated in the project overview. “Also, the sight distance is reduced because of the vertical (hill) on AL-167 making it difficult to see vehicles approaching the approaching intersection.”

The proposed improvements are designed to alleviate congestion occurring during the peak hours, reduce motorist confusion, improve sight distance of the intersection and maintain an optimum speed throughout the intersection. As a part of the project, there will be reduced speed and lighting approaching and through the roundabout.

“Roundabouts reduce serious injury and loss of life crashes as well as traffic congestion,” the ALDOT said in a news release. “According to (the) Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts typically achieve a 35 percent reduction in all crashes with a 76 percent reduction in injuries and more than 90 percent in fatalities.”

During construction, all lanes will be open while utilizing a connector road, which will be built at the beginning of the project. There will be a reduced speed limit of 35 miles-per-hour at the site during construction. The $3.4 million project was awarded to S.A. Graham Company out of Brundidge and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Construction of the new roundabout was scheduled to begin – weather permitting – on Monday, June 12.