Marcus Jones, Alex Wright offering free football camps for area youth Published 9:04 am Monday, June 12, 2023

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones and Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright will both be offering football camps for area youth in the Wiregrass on July 8.

Jones – an Enterprise native – was an All-American defensive back and kick returner at Troy University and the University of Houston before being drafted by the Patriots last year. Jones made a big splash in the NFL in his rookie season, earning All-Pro honors as a kick returner.

Jones will return to his hometown of Enterprise July 8 for a youth football camp for players age seven through 14 at Wildcat Stadium. The Marcus Jones Football Camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon and will include free food and drinks. Registration for the camp is from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. on July 8. To pre-register for the camp, visit https://tinyurl.com/25vhm8pc.

Wright, an Elba native, was a standout defender for his hometown Elba Tigers before becoming an All-Conference player at UAB. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, and as a rookie, tallied 26 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and five pass breakups.

Wright will also be returning to his hometown for a free youth camp when he hosts the inaugural Alex Wright Football Camp in Elba on July 8. Wright’s camp will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the old Miller Memorial Stadium in Elba, located at 510 Dixon Street. To pre-register for the camp, visit alexwright.eventbrite.com.