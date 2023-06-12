JCA hosts artist’s reception for Amy Feger Published 7:40 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts hosted a reception for exhibiting artist, Amy Feger, Thursday night.

Feger, a Southern artist, makes her home in Montevallo where she teaches in the art department at the University of Montevallo. She was available to talk individually with those in attendance during the social hour of the reception and then took guests on a walking “tour” of Montevallo and around Alabama via her artwork.

“Amy Feger is not only an artist but a professor, a thinker, an environmental advocate and storyteller,” said Andrea Pack, JCA director. “We are incredibly fortunate to have this exhibit. ‘It Remains to be Seen’ available in Troy for the community to enjoy through the summer.”

During her artist’s talk Feger shared her thoughts on the impact of the climate and mining on Alabama’s landscapes.

Feger does not view the changing landscape as an intrusive and/or destructive but as surprises along the edges where natural and manmade systems come together.

Feger’s painting of electrical lines cutting through a blue sky while the supporting poles are seemingly outgrowths of massive boulders is evidence that natural and manmade systems can work together “beautifully.”

Both man and nature have an impact on the environment and “It Remains to be Seen” just how.”

The JCA’s regular hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.