Former Trojan Brandon Lockridge promoted to Triple-A Published 9:44 am Monday, June 12, 2023

This weekend, the New York Yankees promoted former Troy University star Brandon Lockridge to their Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

Lockridge is coming off one of his biggest games of the season for the Double-A Somerset Patriots last week. He went 3-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and three RBIs in a 7-5 win last Thursday. His second RBI double came in the seventh inning to give the Patriots a lead and his third RBI sealed a 7-5 win in the eighth inning.

During the 2023 campaign, Lockridge has boasted a .313 batting average with two home runs, seven doubles, 14 runs and 16 RBIs for the Patriots. His three triples ranked second in the Eastern League, while his 17 stolen bases ranked sixth before being called up to Triple-A ball. Lockridge’s stellar campaign doesn’t stop at the plate, though, as his diving catch to end an inning on April 17 cracked Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays. He holds a .971 fielding percentage with 34 putouts.

Triple-A baseball is the highest level of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and the last stop for players before getting called up to the big leagues.

Lockrdige, a Pensacola, Fla., native, played at Troy from 2016 until 2018 and earned a career .306 batting average with 12 homers, 101 RBIs, 14 triples, 38 doubles and 135 runs along with a .968 career fielding percentage and 405 putouts with 288 assists.

Lockridge earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors as a second baseman in 2017 and earned All-Tournament honors as an outfielder in 2018. He also became just the second Trojan in school history to win the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2018. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Yankees.