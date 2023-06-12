Christopher Thompson, Jr., elected Alabama State FFA Sentinel Published 7:41 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Christopher Antonio Thompson Jr. of the Goshen FFA Chapter has been elected to serve as the 2023-2024 Alabama State FFA Sentinel.

Thompson is the first State FFA officer the Goshen FFA Chapter has had in over 60years.

Thompson has been an active member of the Goshen Chapter for more than six years and has completed numerous agriculture related activities during his time as a member of the chapter, said Christian Stanley, Agriscience teacher and program facilitator, at the Pike County Agriscience Academy.

“During Christopher’s sophomore year, he served the Goshen FFA Chapter as its secretary,” Stanley said. “Christopher has served as the Goshen FFA Chapter president over the past year and has proven himself to be an excellent leader by his actions as well as the many successes of the chapter over the past year.”

Stanley said Thompson was chosen as the Alabama State FFA Sentinel from a large pool of very qualified candidates during a grueling two-day interview process which consisted of five personal interviews, a team activity portion, an FFA knowledge test, a publicity exercise, and panel interviews.

Of more than 20,000 FFA members within Alabama, Thompson was chosen as one of the six officers to lead the Alabama FFA Association.

Thompson said the interview process was an awesome experience and he can hardly wait to work with his fellow state officers to help better the Alabama FFA Association.

“I want to thank all of those who have supported me during this time, especially my parents, grandparents, Goshen High School and my FFA Advisors.” Thompson said.

Stanley said Thomson will represent the Goshen FFA Chapter and the Alabama FFA Association during numerous events throughout the year and will have opportunities to travel within the state and across the country.

Stanley joins the Goshen FFA Chapter Advisors in expressing congratulations to Thompson for his success.

“It has been such an experience to watch Christopher grow and change during the time that I have been able to work with him as an FFA officer over the past few years,” Stanley said. “This is a huge accomplishment both Christopher and the chapter.”