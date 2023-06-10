Area player earn All-State honors Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

On Saturday, The Alabama Sports Writers Association released the 2023 All-State Baseball team and a number of area players earned the honor.

Charles Henderson senior catcher Damien Hart earend Class 5A Honorable Mention.

In Pike Lib’s inaugural season in the AHSAA, a trio of Patriots earned 2A All-State honors. Senior infielder KC Bradford KC Bradford earned First-Team honors as a utility player, while junior catcher John Lott earned Second-Team honors and junior outfielder Levi DeBoer earned Honorable Mention.

The 2A State Champion Ariton Purple Cats took home a number of All-State honor as senior infielder Caden Collier took home 2A Hitter of the Year and interim head coach Bob Picket was named 2A Coach of the Year. Collier, along with infielder Connor Thrash, took First-Team honors, as well. Outfielder Landon Tyler also earned Honorable Mention.