Vine Church holds grand reopening Published 10:07 am Friday, June 9, 2023

1 of 6

After more than a decade without a permanent home, Vine Church of Troy held its grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new home on Thursday.

Vine Church’s new permanent home is at the location of the old Continental Cinemas on Highway 231 in Troy. The old theater has been completely renovated into a space for the church.

“This is a fantastic space,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said at the ceremony. “It looks so nice coming into Troy but the biggest thing about this is you don’t have to worry about how good a citizen is if they get their eternity straightened out.

“That’s what has been such a blessing and we have been honored with the partnership we’ve had with (Vine) being at the Rec Center all these years knowing that one day this was in God’s plan. Didn’t know exactly where, exactly when or exactly how but knew it was coming and here it is. So, praise God for his providence and all that He means to us and we are all so grateful for what Vine Church means to our community and the surrounding area.”

After purchasing the old theater, the church’s congregation spent two years renovating with most of the theaters being left intact. One of the theaters was subdivided to make a nursery, tots and pre-school rooms. The biggest theater has been turned into the main auditorium for church services, as well.

“We love being in a building with so much Troy history, and we hope to bring back the tradition of Salvation Army Movie Night at Christmas,” Vine Church Lead Team member Karla Johnson said. “Each year Continental Cinemas would host a fundraiser for Salvation Army by showing a classic Christmas movie. It’s a tradition that helps a great cause and brings Troy together.”

The new Vine Church home has already seen plenty of use for young adult ministry, Vine Students on Wednesdays and preparations for this July’s upcoming Made for This Kids Camp.

“We want to thank Mayor Reeves and the Rec Department for over 10 years of hosting Vine Church out there,” Vine Pastor Louis Johnson said. “Literally 1,000s of people’s lives were touched through Vine Church at the Rec Center. That fruit will live for eternity and we are so grateful for that, but it’s time for a new beginning and a new home. We’re so blessed to be here. God did a lot of miracles to make it happen.”

Vine Church is located at 450 U.S. Highway 231 North in Troy.