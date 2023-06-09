Troy Athletics announces return of Fan Day Published 10:14 am Friday, June 9, 2023

On Friday, Troy University Athletics announced the return of Fan Day scheduled for Aug. 19 at Trojan Arena.

Troy Fan Day will feature Troy’s football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis and cheerleading teams. Free posters for each team, plus the cheerleaders, will be available for fans to get autographs, plus the Trojan Warrior Club will be on hand cooking free hot dogs and handing out free drinks to all fans in attendance. Additionally, football season ticket holders who purchased or renewed football tickets before the May 17 deadline will be able to pick up their replica 2022 Sun Belt Championship rings at Fan Day.

Fan Day will take place from 1 until 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Trojan Arena.

Later that night, Troy Athletics will also host its annual Football Kickoff Party in Trojan Arena with food, drinks, a silent auction, a live auction and a $10,000 grand prize. Tickets admit two people and are available for $150 by visiting TroyTrojans.com/kickoffparty.