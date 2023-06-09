Treeheader Walking Trail opens at Pike County Lake Published 8:03 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Andrew Dixon, Eagle Scout candidate with Boy Scout Troop 41, Troy, was one step closer to attaining his goal of Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America, Thursday afternoon.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the opening of the Treeheader Walking Trail at Pike County Lake, Dixon’s Eagle Scout project,

The journey to Eagle Scout has been an interesting and rewarding one for Life Scout Dixon. Completing his Eagle Scout project was milestone l for Andrew because it demonstrates leadership of others while completing a project that will be of benefit to his community.

“I like nature and I wanted an Eagle Scout Project would make being out in nature easier and more enjoyable for other people” he said. “That’s why I decided on a walking trail at Pike County Lake.”

Andrew said when he, his dad, Anthony, and his brothers first walked into the area that would be the trailhead, they came out scratched, bloody and tired. He realized then and there that clearing the trail was going to require more work than he had imagined.”

Clearing the trail was a test of Andrew’s leadership skills, the ribbon cutting ceremony and the opening of the trail was testimony to those skills.

Andrew gave credit to Dan Smith, director of Troy Parks and Recreation, and Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves for their interest in and support of the project. Both parks and recreation and the city played supporting roles in Andrew’s Eagle Scout project.

Andrew also thanked Rob Andres, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, his Scoutmaster, David Runyon and troop members, his parents, Anthony and Harriet Dixon, and all those who helped make Treeheader Walking Trail a reality.