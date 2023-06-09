Saturday, June 10, 2023, Troy Police Reports

Published 8:07 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Huck Treadwell

June 5

Minor, Robbery

Minor, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Knox, Shamori S, Age 30, Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Obstructing Government Operations

Scott Jr, Little R, Age42, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Alias Warrant

Wise, Jaladrian L, Age 22, Ignition Interlock

Sales, Bobby J, Age 62, Capias Warrant

Davis, Richard L, Age 28, Contempt of Court

Starks Jr, Berdex, Age 27, Alias Warrants x2

June 6

Long, Donald S, Age 43, Receiving Stolen Property

Pollard, Roderica S, Age 41, Chemical Endangerment

Minor, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling

Starks Jr., Berdex, Age 27, Alias Warrants x2

Riness, Andrew B, Age 27, Alias Warrant

June 7

Merritt, Anthony C, Age 41, Theft

Smiley, Malcon L, Age 31, Domestic Violence

Brooks, Keaon L, Age 28, Harassing Communications

Pollard, Roderica S, Age 41, Chemical Endangerment

McCullough, Aundreaul K, Age 39, Assault 3rd

Chambers, Zaria M, Age 22, Alias Warrants

Guice, Otis J, Age 53, Alias Warrants

June 8

Merritt, Anthony C, Age 41, Theft

Smiley, Malcon L, Age 31, Theft

Williams, Kawonta Q, Age 28, Alias Warrant

McCray, Christopher D, Age 34, Robbery, Contempt of Court

Flowers-Evans, Yolanda S, Age 44, Governmental Operations, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

More News

Treeheader Walking Trail opens at Pike County Lake

Elaine Adams Retires after 30 years at Troy Post Office

Troy University hosts Wiregrass JROTC STEM Leadership Academy

Vine Church holds grand reopening

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events