Saturday, June 10, 2023, Troy Police Reports
Published 8:07 pm Friday, June 9, 2023
June 5
Minor, Robbery
Minor, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Knox, Shamori S, Age 30, Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, Obstructing Government Operations
Scott Jr, Little R, Age42, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Alias Warrant
Wise, Jaladrian L, Age 22, Ignition Interlock
Sales, Bobby J, Age 62, Capias Warrant
Davis, Richard L, Age 28, Contempt of Court
Starks Jr, Berdex, Age 27, Alias Warrants x2
June 6
Long, Donald S, Age 43, Receiving Stolen Property
Pollard, Roderica S, Age 41, Chemical Endangerment
Minor, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling
Starks Jr., Berdex, Age 27, Alias Warrants x2
Riness, Andrew B, Age 27, Alias Warrant
June 7
Merritt, Anthony C, Age 41, Theft
Smiley, Malcon L, Age 31, Domestic Violence
Brooks, Keaon L, Age 28, Harassing Communications
Pollard, Roderica S, Age 41, Chemical Endangerment
McCullough, Aundreaul K, Age 39, Assault 3rd
Chambers, Zaria M, Age 22, Alias Warrants
Guice, Otis J, Age 53, Alias Warrants
June 8
Merritt, Anthony C, Age 41, Theft
Smiley, Malcon L, Age 31, Theft
Williams, Kawonta Q, Age 28, Alias Warrant
McCray, Christopher D, Age 34, Robbery, Contempt of Court
Flowers-Evans, Yolanda S, Age 44, Governmental Operations, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest