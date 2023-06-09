Saturday, June 10, 2023, Obituary Published 8:05 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Cecil Franklin “Dink” Stephens, Jr.

Cecil Franklin “Dink” Stephens, Jr. peacefully went home to Jesus on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dink was born October 4, 1932 in Pike County, AL. His parents were Cecil Franklin Stephens, Sr. and Eva Louise Kilpatrick Stephens.

Dink pulled himself out of the Depression Era and followed his dreams. He learned to fly at the age of 15.He enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17 and began a lifetime of world travel, including Korea, Viet Nam and Germany, where he met the love of his life, Hannelore Marie Warda. In February 1976, Dink and his family returned to his hometown of Troy, AL. He retired from the Army in November 1976, with the rank of Master Sergeant. He spent the remainder of his life in various assignments, including a stint of teaching Junior ROTC at Goshen High School in Goshen, AL. His life was full of love and excitement. He loved watching his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren play and grow. He was known for some of his antics like crash landing on Hwy 29 twice in one day. Cecil Franklin “Dink” Stephens, Jr. was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Hannelore Marie Warda Stephens; his parents, Cecil Franklin Stephens, Sr. and Eva Louise Kilpatrick Stephens; his siblings, Helen Claire Stephens, Albert Lee Stephens, and Lillie Stephens Harris Higgins Griffin, and his oldest granddaughter, Shannon Cecilia Marie Lucas. . He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Marie Stephens Lucas (Patrick, Sr.); son Cecil Frank Stephens III (Donna), all of Troy; grandchildren, Patricia Marianne Lucas Beard (Michael), Patrick Harris Lucas, Jr. (Laura), Stephanie Marie Stephens Baker (Zach), Samantha Lynn Stephens, and Sarah Elizabeth Stephens, all of Troy; great grandchildren, Caden Penn, Ava Beard, Eric Beard, Shannon Lucas, Malia Jackson, Layne Beard, Brayden Coppage, Kamiya Jackson, and Brody Baker, all of Troy; multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A celebration of life of Cecil Franklin “Dink” Stephens, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Cary Mauldin officiating. Graveside services with full Military Honors will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The family would like to thank his many Goshen ROTC students who loved him so much, Troy Regional Medical Center Home Health and Compassus Hospice of Troy for their loving care of Dink. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to your favorite charity. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.