Elaine Adams Retires after 30 years at Troy Post Office Published 8:02 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Those who work for 30 years at one job and retire with “absolutely no regrets” are richly blessed.

Elaine Adams is so blessed.

After 30 years at the Troy Post Office, Adams entered retirement at noon Friday.

She left going home to “hit the road” with her husband Alex to purchase a Polaris so they can ride with their five grandchildren and their dogs to check on their goats.

To a simple but wonderful retirement Adams said, with a smile.

Adams said she will look back fondly and lovingly on her years at the post office, “and so appreciatively.”

For, it was just a rather casual suggestion that set Adams on the path to her 30-year career at the post office.

“Jean Sims mentionde to me about being her substitute carrier,” Adams said. “I had three little children and thought that would be something that I could do. I never thought it would be my life’s work. I am so thankful Jean asked me to be her carrier.”

Adams said she has worked with the most wonderful people.

“They are like family to me. We are a close-knit and I will miss them. I cried off and on all last week,” she said.

Adams said her place of employment, which is rather confining, but with a continuously opening door to the outside world.

“I have gotten to know so many people, most of them by name, but there are others that I just know by their faces,” she said. “But each one has been a part of my life and I am thankful for them all.”

Adams is not quite sure what she will do when her week begins at home, rather than at the post office.

“I love being at home and I enjoy cooking and my flowers,” she said. “I’ll get a hobby and…”

And? If she gets too home sick, she will “go mail a letter.”