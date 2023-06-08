Troy woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child Published 1:48 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

On June 7, Roderica Shanta Pollard of Troy was charged with one count of chemical endangerment of a minor.

According to court filings, Pollard was arrested on June 7 and is being held on a $15,000 bond in the Pike County Jail. According to the deposition, Pollard gave birth to a child on March 16 and tested positive for cocaine at the time of the birth. Pike County DHR was notified and an investigation began. The child also tested positive for cocaine and the Troy Police Department was notified.

A warrant for the 35-year-old Pollard’s arrest was issued and executed on June 7 at approximately 5:50 a.m.

“The defendant, Roderica Pollard, a person responsible for a minor, knowingly, recklessly or intentionally caused or permitted a child to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact with a controlled substance, chemical substance or drug paraphernalia as defined in Section 13-A-12-260,” the complaint read.

Chemical endangerment of a minor is a Class-C felony in Alabama and carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.