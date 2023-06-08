Troy Athletics gears up for busy summer camp season Published 9:27 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Troy University Athletics have a number of camps for high school and youth students upcoming this summer.

Troy Football will be hosting its Mega Camp on June 10 with four different sessions for high school players, freshmen through seniors, and college transfers. Along with the Troy football staff that will be hosting the camp, coaches from Alabama, South Carolina, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, Jackson State, Samford, Chattanooga, North Alabama, Tuskegee, Valdosta State, Eastern Kentucky, Alabama State, Kennesaw State and more will be in attendance.

The cost to attend/compete at the camp is $60 per person and those wishing to attend must pre-register online. Session 1 will feature offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and running backs and will take place from 8:30 through 10 a.m. Session 2 will feature quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and defensive backs and will take place from 10:30 a.m. through noon. All spaces for Session 2 are sold out.

Session three will feature offensive linemen, defensive linemen, running backs and linebackers from 1:30 through 3 p.m. Session 4 will feature quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and defensive backs from 3:30 until 5 p.m.

Troy Football will also host a Linemen Camp for all offensive and defensive linemen in high school – or college transfers – on June 22. The cost of the Linemen Camp is $40 per person. Finally, Troy will host a Prospect Camp for all high school players and college transfers on July 28 at $40 per person. To register for any of these camps, visit jonsumrallfootballcamps.com.

Coming off an NCAA Regional appearance, the Troy Baseball program will host two camps this summer, as well. First, Troy Baseball will host a Kids Camp July 17-20 for all boys from kindergarten through seventh grade. Each camper is asked to bring their own equipment. A camp shirt is provided along with pizza on the last day of camp. The cost is $220 for the four days.

Also, Troy Baseball will host a Prospect Showcase on Aug. 20 for high school players in ninth grade through 12th. Also, all JUCO prospects and college transfers – freshmen and sophomores – are eligible to participate. The cost of the Prospect Camp is $140 for pitchers or position players and $190 for a player that is both a pitcher and position player. The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. with a game ending it. Anyone that wishes to register for either camp can do so, at www.troybaseballcamps.com.

The Troy women’s basketball team will be hosting an Elite Camp on June 26 for high school students in eighth grade through 12th. Troy coaches and players will host the camp, which will focus on developing skills needed to compete in college. It includes instruction from the coaches and players. There will also be guidance on NCAA eligibility. The camp will run from 1 until 8 p.m. and is $85 per player, which includes a T-shirt and a meal.

The Troy women will also host a Team Camp June 27-28 for high school, middle school and AAU teams. Each team will play three games per day with 18-minute halves. Each team receives camp T-shirts and there will also be tournament prizes and team bonding activities along with a private team talk and tour with Troy Coach Chanda Rigby. The cost for one-day attendance is a $150 team fee and $25 per player, for two days it’s a $250 team fee and $40 per player. Players that also attend the Elite Camp can receive a discount and teams that bring both varsity and JV teams will also receive a discount. Any players or teams that wish to register can do so, at www.troywomensbasketballcamps.com.

The Troy men’s team will also be hosting a number of camps, as well. An Elite Camp for players in ninth through 12th grade will be held on June 10 and another one on June 11. The cost is $60 for the June 10 camp and $75 per player for the June 11 camp.

Also, Troy Men’s Basketball will host the Scott Cross Basketball Camp for all players in first grade through seniors June 12 through June 15. The cost is $60 per player. To register, visit www.scottcrossbasketballcamps.com.

Troy Volleyball will host a Team Camp July 12-13 for high school varsity and JV teams. The cost for the camp is $225 for campers that don’t need to stay on campus or $275 for campers that need to stay on campus.

Troy Volleyball will also host an All Skills Camp for fourth graders through seniors July 14-15. The cost is $225 for campers that don’t need to stay on campus and $275 for campers that need to stay on campus. Anyone that wishes to register for either camp, can do say at www.troyvolleyballcamp.com.

Troy Soccer will be hosting a Youth Camp for ages four through 12 for both boys and girls on July 10 trough July 13. There will be coaches from Troy and other schools, along with Troy players, hosting the camp. The cost for a half day camp – 8:30 through 11:30 a.m. – is $145. The cost for the full day – 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. – is $195.

Anyone that wishes to register, visit www.trojansoccercamps.com.