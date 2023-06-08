Post 70 17U heads to Birmingham for tourney action Published 9:30 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Troy Post 70 17U baseball team will travel to Birmingham for the Steel City Baseball Classic this weekend.

Teams from all over the Southeast will be appearing the tournament with games behind held at the University of Montevallo, Samford University and the Hoover Met.

Post 70 kicks off the weekend on June 8 against the Dinger Nation (Mason) team from Florence at 11 a.m. at the Hoover Met. Post 70 follows up with a game against the SBG Sox Alabama 24 squad from Auburn at 6 p.m. at the Hoover Met.

Post 70 continues action on June 9 with a game against TPL Pro Elite from Mississippi at the University of Montevallo at 11:20 a.m. before facing the 33’s Baseball team from Birmingham at 11:20 a.m. on June 10 on the campus of Samford University. Post 70 then faces Batter’s Box Baseball from Tennessee back at the University of Montevallo at 11:20 a.m. on June 11.

The Post 70 17U team started off the summer baseball schedule finishing runner-up, to Post 70’s 19U team, last weekend at a tournament in Ozark. The 17U team went 2-1-1 during the first tournament of the summer.